Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Returns To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

After rising to #1 on last week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” keeps the throne this week. The smash meanwhile returns #1 on the Mediabase rhythmic chart, where it enjoys a fourth non-consecutive week on top.

— “Paint The Town Red” earns a second week as pop radio’s #1 song thanks to the ~16,761 spins it received during the October 22-28 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 599 spins.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” remains at #2 on the chart, while Doechii’s “What It Is” rises two levels to #3. SZA’s “Snooze” descends one place to #4, and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” drops a rung to #5.

— “Paint The Town Red” meanwhile rises one place to #1 on the rhythmic chart with ~5,790 plays (-22).

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good,” last week’s leader, falls to #2 this week. Cardi B’s “Bongos (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” ascends two levels to #3, Travis Scott’s “MELTDOWN (featuring Drake)” stays at #4, and Gunna’s “fukumean” declines two positions to #5.