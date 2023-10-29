Timothée Chalamet Booked To Host, Boygenius To Perform On November 11 “Saturday Night Live”

Actor Timothée Chalamet during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on December 9, 2019 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
After starting the season with three consecutive originals, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” will take a break from production next weekend.
It will return with a new installment on November 11, 2023. Per the title card, we now know the principal guests.
According to NBC, the episode will welcome Timothée Chalamet as host. Boygenius will serve as the night’s musical guest.
Currently on the air, this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” features Nate Bargatze and Foo Fighters in the principal roles. The iconic variety series is currently in its 49th season.
boygeniusnbcsaturday night livesnltimothee chalamet
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…