Timothée Chalamet Booked To Host, Boygenius To Perform On November 11 “Saturday Night Live”

After starting the season with three consecutive originals, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” will take a break from production next weekend.

It will return with a new installment on November 11, 2023. Per the title card, we now know the principal guests.

According to NBC, the episode will welcome Timothée Chalamet as host. Boygenius will serve as the night’s musical guest.

Currently on the air, this weekend’s “Saturday Night Live” features Nate Bargatze and Foo Fighters in the principal roles. The iconic variety series is currently in its 49th season.