in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Earning 8th Week On Top

“Cruel Summer” reclaims #1 on this week’s Mediabase Hot AC chart.

Taylor Swift - Lover visualizer art | UMG/TS/Republic

After ceding the throne last week, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

Up one place, the smash secures an eighth overall week as the #1 song at the Hot AC format.

“Cruel Summer” received ~5,596 spins during the October 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 353 plays.

Down one place, Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” claims #2 on the new Hot AC chart. Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” concurrently stays in the #3 position.

Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” remains hot adult contemporary radio’s #4 song, while Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” ticks up one place to #5.

cruel summerdua lipaMiley Cyrusolivia rodrigoremaSelena GomezTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Remains #1 At Pop Radio, Returns To #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Ellie Zeiler Stuns In “Breakfast At Tiffany’s” Halloween Costume, Shares Look On Instagram