Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Returns To #1 At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio, Earning 8th Week On Top

After ceding the throne last week, Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary listing.

Up one place, the smash secures an eighth overall week as the #1 song at the Hot AC format.

“Cruel Summer” received ~5,596 spins during the October 22-28 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 353 plays.

Down one place, Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” claims #2 on the new Hot AC chart. Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” concurrently stays in the #3 position.

Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” remains hot adult contemporary radio’s #4 song, while Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” ticks up one place to #5.