Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Songs Form Entire Top 21 On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 17 On Global Chart

The entire “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” album charts above everything else in the US.

Taylor Swift - 1989 Taylor's Version cover art | Photo by Beth Garrabrant | Republic/UMG/TS

Dominant would be an understatement to explain how well Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” fared on Spotify during its opening day.

The 21 tracks from the album form the entire Top 21 on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, October 27. The album was nearly as commanding on the global chart, with songs claiming the Top 17 positions — and nothing ranking below #25.

“Slut! (Taylor’s Version)” was the powerhouse on the US front, earning #1 on the chart with an incredible 5,266,185 American streams. Fellow vault tracks “Is It Over Now? (Taylor’s Version)” (#2), “Say Don’t Go (Taylor’s Version)” (#3), and “Now That We Don’t Talk (Taylor’s Version)” (#4) claim the next few spots in the US, with “Style (Taylor’s Version)” (#5) ranking as the lone re-recording in the Top 5.

“Style (Taylor’s Version),” meanwhile, leads the way on the Global Chart with 11,672,576 opening-day worldwide streams. “Slut!” (#2), “Blank Space (Taylor’s Version)” (#3), “Say Don’t Go” (#4), and “Is It Over Now?” (#5) complete the global Top 5.

— The US Apple Music Chart had not updated as of press time, but the Global chart reflects a dominant showing for the Swift album. Songs from “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” rule the chart’s Top 8 spots, with nothing landing below #28.

