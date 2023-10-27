in TV News

Depeche Mode Performs On Latest “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode (First Look)

The iconic act takes the stage on Friday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1863 -- Pictured: Musical guest Depeche Mode performs on Friday, October 27, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

To conclude a new week of original episodes, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” welcomes Depeche Mode for a performance.

The act performs at the end of Friday night’s episode, bringing music to a broadcast that also features Heidi Klum and Matt Hranek.

Both Klum and Hranek join Fallon for interviews; Klum additionally plays a game of Egg Roulette with the “Tonight Show” host.

Filmed ahead of the airing, Friday’s “Tonight Show” will hit NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT. The Depeche Mode performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1863 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Heidi Klum during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, October 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1863 — Pictured: (l-r) Model Heidi Klum, announcer Steve Higgins, and host Jimmy Fallon during “Egg Roulette” on Friday, October 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1863 — Pictured: (l-r) Author Matt Hranek during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, October 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1863 — Pictured: Musical guest Depeche Mode performs on Friday, October 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1863 — Pictured: Musical guest Depeche Mode performs on Friday, October 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1863 — Pictured: Musical guest Depeche Mode performs on Friday, October 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1863 — Pictured: Musical guest Depeche Mode performs on Friday, October 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1863 — Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon and musical guest Depeche Mode during Goodnights & Credits on Friday, October 27, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

