Depeche Mode Performs On Latest “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1863 -- Pictured: Musical guest Depeche Mode performs on Friday, October 27, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
To conclude a new week of original episodes, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” welcomes Depeche Mode for a performance.
The act performs at the end of Friday night’s episode, bringing music to a broadcast that also features Heidi Klum and Matt Hranek.
Both Klum and Hranek join Fallon for interviews; Klum additionally plays a game of Egg Roulette with the “Tonight Show” host.
Filmed ahead of the airing, Friday’s “Tonight Show” will hit NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT. The Depeche Mode performance should start at around 12:25AM.
First-look photos follow:
depeche modeheidi klumjimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show
