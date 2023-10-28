in Music News

Taylor Swift Breaks All-Time Spotify Record Amid “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” Release

“1989 Taylor’s Version” powers Taylor Swift to more records.

Taylor Swift - 1989 Taylor's Version cover art | Photo by Beth Garrabrant | Republic/UMG/TS

Taylor Swift’s incredible 2023 continues with a pair of new milestones.

Fueled by the release of “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” and ongoing interest in her iconic discography, Swift on Friday broke the Spotify record for most single-day streams by an artist.

The album itself, meanwhile, posted the largest single-day streaming count for an album in 2023.

Occupying the Top 17 spots on the Global Spotify chart and Top 21 on the US Spotify chart, “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” is the latest in a long line of blockbuster releases from Swift. It is a shoo-in to claim #1 on major worldwide charts, including the US Billboard 200.

