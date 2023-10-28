The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s “TOO MUCH” Arrives As Top New Entry On YouTube Music Videos Chart

The Kid LAROI, Jung Kook & Central Cee’s high-profile collaboration “TOO MUCH” attracted ample opening-week interest on YouTube.
Credited with 12.2 million views during the October 20-26 tracking period, the official music video earns #6 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
The video, notably, ranks as the chart’s top new entry.
With views from other eligible uploads included, “TOO MUCH” earned 14.4 million total YouTube plays during the tracking period. The count fuels a #24 bow on the Global YouTube Songs chart, where “TOO MUCH” also ranks as the week’s top new entry.
Comments
Loading…