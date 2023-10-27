Jacob Elordi Supports “Priscilla” On November 1 “Kelly Clarkson Show” (Early Look)

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 7I014 -- Pictured: (l-r) Jacob Elordi, Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
Ahead of release day for “Priscilla,” star Jacob Elordi makes an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
The “Euphoria” breakout, who plays Elvis Presley in the new film, chats with Kelly on the November 1 edition of the daytime talk show.
In addition to the Jacob Elordi appearance, the episode features a visit from Chef Jose Andres. Kelly, meanwhile, performs “Tell It To My Heart” as her daily Kellyoke song.
Filmed in advance, the episode will air in the afternoon on Wednesday, November 1. Check local listings for broadcast details on your market.
Photos from the Jacob Elordi appearance follow.
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I014 — Pictured: Jacob Elordi — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I014 — Pictured: (l-r) Jacob Elordi, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I014 — Pictured: Jacob Elordi — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I014 — Pictured: (l-r) Jacob Elordi, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I014 — Pictured: (l-r) Jacob Elordi, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW — Episode 7I014 — Pictured: (l-r) Jacob Elordi, Kelly Clarkson — (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)
jacob elordi priscilla the kelly clarkson show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…