Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll, Madison Beer, Devon Gilfillian, Allison Russell Confirmed As “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performers

ABC has announced this week’s “Kimmel” performers.

Madison Beer in Sweet Relief | Video screenshot | Epic

Another four new “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episodes will air during the week of October 30, and each will feature a noteworthy musical performance.

Airing October 30, the week’s first episode will close with a performance by Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll.

Madison Beer will subsequently perform on the October 31 broadcast, while Devon Gilfillian will perform on November 1.

The November 2 broadcast, marking the week’s final original, will feature music from Allison Russell. A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Monday, Oct. 30
1. Sean “Diddy” Combs 2. Pete Holmes 3. Musical Guests Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll

Tuesday, Oct. 31
1. Marisa Tomei 2. John Wilson 3. Musical Guest Madison Beer

Wednesday, Nov. 1
1. Octavia Spencer 2. Mike Birbiglia 3. Musical Guest Devon Gilfillian

Thursday, Nov. 2
1. Mariah Carey 2. Alex Edelman 3. Musical Guest Allison Russell

