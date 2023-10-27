Jessie Murph & Jelly Roll, Madison Beer, Devon Gilfillian, Allison Russell Confirmed As “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Performers

Another four new “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episodes will air during the week of October 30, and each will feature a noteworthy musical performance.

Airing October 30, the week’s first episode will close with a performance by Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll.

Madison Beer will subsequently perform on the October 31 broadcast, while Devon Gilfillian will perform on November 1.

The November 2 broadcast, marking the week’s final original, will feature music from Allison Russell. A complete look at upcoming listings follows:

Monday, Oct. 30

1. Sean “Diddy” Combs 2. Pete Holmes 3. Musical Guests Jessie Murph and Jelly Roll

Tuesday, Oct. 31

1. Marisa Tomei 2. John Wilson 3. Musical Guest Madison Beer

Wednesday, Nov. 1

1. Octavia Spencer 2. Mike Birbiglia 3. Musical Guest Devon Gilfillian

Thursday, Nov. 2

1. Mariah Carey 2. Alex Edelman 3. Musical Guest Allison Russell