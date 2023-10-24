in TV News

Tyla Delivers Eagerly Anticipated Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

The artist takes the stage on Tuesday night’s “Fallon” episode.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1860 -- Pictured: Musical guest Tyla performs on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

Now a Top 25 hit on the Billboard Global 200 and Top 50 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, Tyla’s “Water” is emerging as an undeniable worldwide sensation. It should gain even more momentum Tuesday, when Tyla takes the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Indeed, the artist delivers an eagerly anticipated performance late in the broadcast. The episode also features interviews with Josh Groban and John Stamos and a special appearance by Mick Jagger.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Tyla performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1860 — Pictured: Musical guest Tyla performs on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1860 — Pictured: Musical guest Tyla performs on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1860 — Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Tyla and host Jimmy Fallon during Goodnights & Credits on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1860 — Pictured: Musical guest Tyla performs on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1860 — Pictured: Musical guest Tyla performs on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1860 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor John Stamos during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1860 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer Josh Groban during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1860 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and singer Mick Jagger during “Freezer Secrets” on Tuesday, October 24, 2023 — (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

jimmy fallonnbcthe tonight showtylawater

