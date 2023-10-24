Tyla Delivers Eagerly Anticipated Performance On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

Now a Top 25 hit on the Billboard Global 200 and Top 50 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, Tyla’s “Water” is emerging as an undeniable worldwide sensation. It should gain even more momentum Tuesday, when Tyla takes the stage on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Indeed, the artist delivers an eagerly anticipated performance late in the broadcast. The episode also features interviews with Josh Groban and John Stamos and a special appearance by Mick Jagger.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. The Tyla performance should start at around 12:25AM.

First-look photos follow: