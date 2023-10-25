Jack Antonoff Interview, Bleachers Performance Scheduled For November 1 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Through the Bleachers project, Jack Antonoff recently released new music. He also contributed to Taylor Swift’s soon-to-be-released “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” and joined Swift in co-writing her newly crowned #1 “Cruel Summer.”

To put it simply, the artist has plenty to discuss. And he will have a forum of that discussion on Wednesday, November 1.

According to NBC, Antonoff will appear as an interview guest on that night’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” The episode will also close with a Bleachers performance.

Along with the Antonoff-centric content, the episode will feature a chat with Sylvester Stallone. Complete listings follow:

Wednesday, November 1: Guests include Sylvester Stallone, Jack Antonoff and musical guest Bleachers. Show #1866