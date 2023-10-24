Caroline Polachek’s “Dang” Performance Airs During Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

After the host contracted COVID, last week’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” episodes broadcasts were delayed. One was to feature a performance by Caroline Polachek.

The show is back this week, however, and so too is the eagerly anticipated performance.

Polachek’s performance of “Dang” will air during Tuesday’s episode, closing a broadcast that also features Jim Gaffigan.

It is worth noting that the performance had already been uploaded to YouTube, where it has amassed over 330,000 views.

Still, those eager to see Polachek during a formal “Colbert” TV broadcast will have their moment Tuesday night. And those looking for photos from the taping can check them out below: