Caroline Polachek’s “Dang” Performance Airs During Tuesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and musical guest Caroline Polachek during Tuesday’s October 24, 2023 online premiere. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
After the host contracted COVID, last week’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” episodes broadcasts were delayed. One was to feature a performance by Caroline Polachek.
The show is back this week, however, and so too is the eagerly anticipated performance.
Polachek’s performance of “Dang” will air during Tuesday’s episode, closing a broadcast that also features Jim Gaffigan.
It is worth noting that the performance had already been uploaded to YouTube, where it has amassed over 330,000 views.
Still, those eager to see Polachek during a formal “Colbert” TV broadcast will have their moment Tuesday night. And those looking for photos from the taping can check them out below:
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
