Tate McRae’s “Greedy” Reclaims #1 On Spotify’s Today’s Top Hits Playlist; Tyla’s “Water” Top 5

Tate McRae’s “greedy” has emerged as an undeniable global phenomenon, and Spotify continues to recognize the song’s immense success.

Friday, the streaming giant returned “greedy” to the #1 position on its highly influential Today’s Top Hits playlist. The Tate McRae smash rules a Top 5 that also features Drake’s “First Person Shooter (featuring J. Cole)” (#2), Doja Cat’s “Agora Hills” (#3), Bad Bunny’s “MONACO” (#4), and Tyla’s “Water” (#5).

“Water,” an emerging phenomenon in its own right, is new to the Top 5 on the playlist.

— To date, “greedy” has gone as high as #3 on Spotify’s daily global streaming playlist. It has meanwhile gone as high as #4 on the Billboard Global 200, which accounts for activity from sales and other digital streaming platforms.