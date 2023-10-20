Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Heads For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Although it may cede its rhythmic radio throne to Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good,” Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” appears headed for #1 at another format.

Indeed, the song is tracking to claim the top spot on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

“Paint The Town Red” received 9,093 spins during the first five days of the October 15-21 tracking period. Up 9% from the same-time-last-week mark, the tally slots Doja Cat’s single at #1 on the Mediabase building/real-time chart.

The song does not maintain a huge lead over Taylor Swift’s building #2 “Cruel Summer,” but it has the clear momentum advantage. Whereas “Paint The Town Red” is up 9%, “Cruel Summer” is down slightly from last week’s mark. If those trajectories hold over the final two days of the week, Doja Cat will be looking at another pop radio #1.