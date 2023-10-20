in TV News

Depeche Mode Scheduled For Performance On October 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Depeche Mode will perform on the last of next week’s original “Fallon” episodes.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1857 -- Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon during “Shout Outs” on Thursday, October 19, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)

The October 23-27 string of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes will close with Depeche Mode.

Indeed, the veteran act will perform on the Friday, October 27 edition of the NBC late-night talk show. Thus far, Depeche Mode is the only confirmed guest for the episode — interviewees will be announced at a later date.

Depeche Mode joins a noteworthy list of musical guests set to play next week’s “Fallon” episodes; others include Tyla (October 24), Eslabaon Armado and Gabito Ballesteros (October 25), and Jorja Smith (October 26).

Complete listings follow:

Friday, October 20: Guests include Keith Richards, 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne and musical guest 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne. Show #1858

Monday, October 23: Guests include Jacob Elordi, Julius Randle, comedian Leslie Liao and a special appearance by Mick Jagger. Show #1859

Tuesday, October 24: Guests include John Stamos, musical guest Tyla and a special appearance by Mick Jagger. Show #1860

Wednesday, October 25: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Guy Raz and musical guest Eslabon Armado Ft. Gabito Ballesteros. Show #1861

Thursday, October 26: Guests include Tim Grover and musical guest Jorja Smith. Show #1862

Friday, October 27: Guests include musical guest Depeche Mode. Show #1863

depeche modejimmy fallonnbcthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Heads For #1 On Pop Radio Chart

Brothers Osborne, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae Scheduled To Perform On “Jimmy Kimmel Live”