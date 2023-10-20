Depeche Mode Scheduled For Performance On October 27 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The October 23-27 string of “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” episodes will close with Depeche Mode.
Indeed, the veteran act will perform on the Friday, October 27 edition of the NBC late-night talk show. Thus far, Depeche Mode is the only confirmed guest for the episode — interviewees will be announced at a later date.
Depeche Mode joins a noteworthy list of musical guests set to play next week’s “Fallon” episodes; others include Tyla (October 24), Eslabaon Armado and Gabito Ballesteros (October 25), and Jorja Smith (October 26).
Complete listings follow:
Friday, October 20: Guests include Keith Richards, 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne and musical guest 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne. Show #1858
Monday, October 23: Guests include Jacob Elordi, Julius Randle, comedian Leslie Liao and a special appearance by Mick Jagger. Show #1859
Tuesday, October 24: Guests include John Stamos, musical guest Tyla and a special appearance by Mick Jagger. Show #1860
Wednesday, October 25: Guests include Cameron Diaz, Guy Raz and musical guest Eslabon Armado Ft. Gabito Ballesteros. Show #1861
Thursday, October 26: Guests include Tim Grover and musical guest Jorja Smith. Show #1862
Friday, October 27: Guests include musical guest Depeche Mode. Show #1863
