Songs By Zara Larsson & David Guetta, Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, Pitbull & Nile Rodgers, Kenya Grace Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from Zara Larsson & David Guetta, Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, Pitbull & Nile Rodgers, and Kenya Grace.
Below last week’s chart at #42, Zara Larsson & David Guetta’s “On My Love” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The song received 819 spins during the October 8-14 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 210.
Up four places, Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything (featuring Kacey Musgraves)” joins the Top 40 at #37. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 762 (+117).
The recipient of 736 spins (+151), Pitbull & Nile Rodgers’ “Freak 54 (Freak Out)” rises five places to #39.
Up thirteen places, Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” secures #40 with 696 spins (+469).
