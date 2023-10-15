in Music News

Songs By Zara Larsson & David Guetta, Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, Pitbull & Nile Rodgers, Kenya Grace Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

“On My Love,” “I Remember Everything,” “Freak 54,” and “Strangers” debut on the pop chart.

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes new arrivals from Zara Larsson & David Guetta, Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, Pitbull & Nile Rodgers, and Kenya Grace.

Below last week’s chart at #42, Zara Larsson & David Guetta’s “On My Love” makes this week’s Top 40 at #36. The song received 819 spins during the October 8-14 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 210.

Up four places, Zach Bryan’s “I Remember Everything (featuring Kacey Musgraves)” joins the Top 40 at #37. The collaboration posted a tracking period play count of 762 (+117).

The recipient of 736 spins (+151), Pitbull & Nile Rodgers’ “Freak 54 (Freak Out)” rises five places to #39.

Up thirteen places, Kenya Grace’s “Strangers” secures #40 with 696 spins (+469).

