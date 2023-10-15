Olivia Rodrigo’s “Get Him Back,” Jung Kook & Jack Harlow’s “3D,” Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?” Make Top 30 At Pop Radio

Olivia Rodrigo’s “get him back!,” Jung Kook’s “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” and Travis Scott’s “I KNOW ?” officially secure Top 30 positions on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Played 2,480 times during the October 8-14 tracking period, “get him back!” ascends five spots to #26. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 841 plays.
Credited with 2,214 spins (+641), “3D” jumps five places to #27.
The recipient of 1,682 tracking period spins (+382), “I KNOW ?” enjoys a three-place gain to #30 on this week’s Mediabase pop listing.
Comments
Loading…