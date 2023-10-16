in TV News

Kelly Clarkson, Erin Andrews Appear For Interviews On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

Kelly Clarkson and Erin Andrews appear on Monday’s broadcast.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1430 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer/talk show host, Kelly Clarkson during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 16, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Fresh off appearing on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” Kelly Clarkson visits the other late-night NBC show.

Indeed, the music star and talk show host appears as an interview guest on Monday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

Monday’s episode also features a chat with Erin Andrews. It closes with a performance by Ryan Beatty.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the airing, NBC shared first-look photos from the official taping.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1430 — Pictured: (l-r) Sportscaster Erin Andrews during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 16, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1430 — Pictured: (l-r) Sportscaster Erin Andrews during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 16, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1430 — Pictured: (l-r) Sportscaster Erin Andrews during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 16, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1430 — Pictured: (l-r) Sportscaster Erin Andrews during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 16, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1430 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer/talk show host, Kelly Clarkson during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 16, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1430 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer/talk show host, Kelly Clarkson during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 16, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1430 — Pictured: (l-r) Singer/talk show host, Kelly Clarkson during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 16, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS — Episode 1430 — Pictured: Musical guest Ryan Beatty performs on October 16, 2023 — (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

