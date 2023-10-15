in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Paint The Town Red” retains its #1 position.

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red video screenshot | RCA

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” extends its rhythmic radio reign to three weeks.

The smash indeed remains atop the Mediabase rhythmic chart, this time courtesy of the ~6,081 spins it received during the October 8-14 tracking period. While the count trails last week’s mark by 400, it keeps “Paint The Town Red” well ahead of the pack.

The closest competition comes from Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good,” which rises one spot to #2. Gunna’s “fukumean” slides one spot to #3, as SZA’s “Snooze” holds at #4. Up two places, Travis Scott’s “MELTDOWN (featuring Drake)” earns a new high of #5.

21 savagedoja catDrakegunnapaint the town redsummer walkerszaTravis Scottusher

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Blink-182’s “One More Time” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

SZA’s “Snooze” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart