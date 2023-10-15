Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” extends its rhythmic radio reign to three weeks.
The smash indeed remains atop the Mediabase rhythmic chart, this time courtesy of the ~6,081 spins it received during the October 8-14 tracking period. While the count trails last week’s mark by 400, it keeps “Paint The Town Red” well ahead of the pack.
The closest competition comes from Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good,” which rises one spot to #2. Gunna’s “fukumean” slides one spot to #3, as SZA’s “Snooze” holds at #4. Up two places, Travis Scott’s “MELTDOWN (featuring Drake)” earns a new high of #5.
