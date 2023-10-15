SZA’s “Snooze” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

SZA’s “Snooze” rises to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
The song, which was #3 on last week’s listing, received ~15,763 spins during the October 8-14 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 853.
Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” stays in the #2 spot this week, while Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” drops two spots to #3.
Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” retains its #4 placement on this week’s chart and Doechii’s “What It Is” enjoys another week as pop radio’s #5 song.
