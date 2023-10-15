in Music News

SZA’s “Snooze” Officially Earns #1 On Pop Radio Chart

The SZA single takes over the top spot at pop radio.

SZA - Snooze video screenshot | TDE/RCA

SZA’s “Snooze” rises to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The song, which was #3 on last week’s listing, received ~15,763 spins during the October 8-14 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 853.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” stays in the #2 spot this week, while Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” drops two spots to #3.

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” retains its #4 placement on this week’s chart and Doechii’s “What It Is” enjoys another week as pop radio’s #5 song.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

