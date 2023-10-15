in Music News

Blink-182’s “One More Time” Officially Earns #1 At Alternative Radio

The hit blink-182 single tops this week’s alt chart.

blink-182 - One More Time video screenshot | Columbia

Alternative radio has a new #1, and it comes from blink-182.

The band’s “One More Time” rises one place to the top of this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart. “One More Time” received ~3,017 spins during the October 8-14 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 299.

Foo Fighters’ “Under You” drops one spot to #2, while Fall Out Boy’s “We Didn’t Start The Fire” holds at #3.

Up two places, MANESKIN’s “Honey (Are U Coming?)” earns a new high of #4 on this week’s listing. Down one place, Linkin Park’s “Lost” earns #5.

blink-182fall out boyfoo fighterslinkin parkmaneskinone more time

