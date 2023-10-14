Bad Bunny’s “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” Claims Top 13 Spots On Global Spotify Streaming Chart

Bad Bunny’s new “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” enjoyed a predictably strong opening day on streaming platforms.

Songs from the album notably claim the Top 13 spots on the Global Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, October 13. None of the album’s songs, meanwhile, appear below #25.

The album also fared well on the US chart, earning the Top 3 places, eight of the Top 10 positions, and nothing below #30.

In both cases, “MONACO” claims #1. The single earned a whopping 12,445,382 worldwide plays on Friday, with 2,865,627 coming in the US.

— The album’s initial Apple Music highlights include seven of the Top 10 spots on the Global chart, with the entirety of the release landing within the Top 41. The US performance includes six Top 10 positions and nothing below #45.