Kelly Clarkson Appears, Performs On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1853 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer-songwriter & talk-show host Kelly Clarkson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Friday, October 13, 2023 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC)
“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” concludes its week of originals with an appearance by Kelly Clarkson.
The vocal powerhouse and talk show host appears throughout Friday’s episode. In addition to chatting with Jimmy, she joins the “Tonight Show” host for a game of “Back That Track Up.”
Later, she delivers a musical performance.
Filmed in advance, Friday’s “Tonight Show” also features an appearance by Henrik Lundqvist.
The episode will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping. That “first look” follows.
