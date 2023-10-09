Renee Rapp Returns To “Jennifer Hudson Show” For Another Interview, Vocal Duet (First Look)

Reneé Rapp, one of the standout guests during season one of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” returns to the daytime talk show for season two.

Rapp appears on Monday’s episode, chatting with Jennifer about her girl group past. As with her previous appearance, she also joins Jennifer for a killer vocal duet — this time of “Dangerously In Love.”

In addition to Reneé Rapp, Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features a chat with Derek Fisher. It will air later Monday; check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy photos from the taping: