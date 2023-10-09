in TV News

Renee Rapp Returns To “Jennifer Hudson Show” For Another Interview, Vocal Duet (First Look)

Reneé Rapp appears on Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Renee Rapp on 10/9/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Reneé Rapp, one of the standout guests during season one of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” returns to the daytime talk show for season two.

Rapp appears on Monday’s episode, chatting with Jennifer about her girl group past. As with her previous appearance, she also joins Jennifer for a killer vocal duet — this time of “Dangerously In Love.”

In addition to Reneé Rapp, Monday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” features a chat with Derek Fisher. It will air later Monday; check local listings for the start time in your market.

For now, enjoy photos from the taping:

Renee Rapp on 10/9/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Renee Rapp on 10/9/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Renee Rapp on 10/9/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Renee Rapp on 10/9/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Renee Rapp on 10/9/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Renee Rapp on 10/9/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Renee Rapp on 10/9/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Renee Rapp on 10/9/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Renee Rapp on 10/9/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Renee Rapp on 10/9/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Renee Rapp on 10/9/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Photo: Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

renee rappthe Jennifer Hudson show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tate McRae’s “Greedy,” Nicki Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo Go Top 30