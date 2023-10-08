Tate McRae’s “Greedy,” Nicki Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo Go Top 30

Tate McRae’s “greedy” continues its rapid pop radio climb, earning a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.
Nicki Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” also joins the Top 25, while Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G’s “Heartbroken” goes Top 30.
Played 3,992 times during the October 1-7 tracking period, “greedy” jumps five places to a new high of #21. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a substantial 1,512.
Up three places, “Last Time I Saw You” takes #24 with 2,844 spins (+437).
Credited with 1,807 spins (+268), “Heartbroken” ascends two spots to #30.
