Tate McRae’s “Greedy,” Nicki Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo Go Top 30

“greedy,” “Last Time I Saw You,” and “Heartbroken” climb to new highs at pop.

Tate McRae’s “greedy” continues its rapid pop radio climb, earning a Top 25 position on this week’s Mediabase airplay chart for the format.

Nicki Minaj’s “Last Time I Saw You” also joins the Top 25, while Diplo, Jessie Murph & Polo G’s “Heartbroken” goes Top 30.

Played 3,992 times during the October 1-7 tracking period, “greedy” jumps five places to a new high of #21. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a substantial 1,512.

Up three places, “Last Time I Saw You” takes #24 with 2,844 spins (+437).

Credited with 1,807 spins (+268), “Heartbroken” ascends two spots to #30.

