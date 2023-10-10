in TV News

Tori Kelly Appears For Interview, Riff-Off On “Jennifer Hudson Show” (Early Look)

Tori Kelly makes another appearance on the daytime talk show.

Tori Kelly on 10/10/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Tuesday’s edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show” features a visit from Tori Kelly.

The Grammy winner, who made a memorable appearance on the show last season, catches up with Jennifer in a new interview. The chat covers Tori’s recovery from her recent health scare, her new music, and her use of Twitch.

Not simply there for the interview, Tori also joins Jennifer for a riff-off — featuring input from the live studio audience.

Filmed in advance, the episode will air later Tuesday. Check local listings for the start time in your area.

For now, enjoy first-look photos from the recent taping.

Tori Kelly on 10/10/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Written by Brian Cantor

