Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Secures 6th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” extends its reign as the biggest song at hot adult contemporary radio.
Played ~5,395 times during the October 1-7 tracking period, “Cruel Summer” enjoys a sixth week at #1. This week’s spin count falls 75 plays shy of last week’s mark but keeps the “Lover” single in the peak spot.
Olivia Rodrigo’s “vampire” rises two places to a new high of #2, while Rema & Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” stays in the #3 position. Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” drops two places to #4, and Luke Combs’ “Fast Car” spends another week at #5.
