Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Remains #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Paint The Town Red” keeps its place atop the rhythmic chart.

After reaching #1 on last week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” retains its peak placement this week.

The song earns a second week at #1 courtesy of the ~6,480 spins it received during the October 1-7 tracking period. The count trails last week’s mark by 94 but keeps the song ahead of the pack.

Gunna’s “fukumean” stays in the #2 spot, as Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” keeps tabs on the #3 position. SZA’s “Snooze” rises one level to #4, and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” drops one spot to #5.

