Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj - Barbie World cover, shot by Alex "Grizz" Loucas, courtesy of Atlantic Records
Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
The “Barbie” soundtrack collaboration, which rises one place to #1, received ~16,171 spins during the October 1-7 tracking period. The count bests last week’s figure by 928 plays.
Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” the previous #1, drops to #2 this week.
SZA’s “Snooze” holds at #3, and Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” moves two places higher to #4. Doechii’s “What It Is” spends another week in the #5 position on the new Mediabase pop chart.
aquabarbie worldcruel summerdoechiidoja catice spicenicki minajszaTaylor Swift
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…