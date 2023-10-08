in Music News

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Officially Earns #1 At Pop Radio

“Barbie World” secures #1 on this week’s pop chart.

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj - Barbie World cover, shot by Alex "Grizz" Loucas, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

The “Barbie” soundtrack collaboration, which rises one place to #1, received ~16,171 spins during the October 1-7 tracking period. The count bests last week’s figure by 928 plays.

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer,” the previous #1, drops to #2 this week.

SZA’s “Snooze” holds at #3, and Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” moves two places higher to #4. Doechii’s “What It Is” spends another week in the #5 position on the new Mediabase pop chart.

aquabarbie worldcruel summerdoechiidoja catice spicenicki minajszaTaylor Swift

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Taylor Swift’s “Cruel Summer” Secures 6th Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song