Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Paul Russell, *NSYNC, Jelly Roll Songs Join Top 20

“What Was I Made For?,” “Lil Boo Thang,” “Better Place,” and “NEED A FAVOR” rise on the pop chart.

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For video screenshot | Darkroom/Interscope

Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For?” officially enters the Top 15 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place, “What Was I Made For?” earns #15 on the strength of its 5,578 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 579.

— As “What Was I Made For?” joins the Top 15, Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang,” *NYSNC’s “Better Place,” and Jelly Roll’s “NEED A FAVOR” make the Top 20.

Played 5,470 times during the October 1-7 tracking period (+1,074), “Lil Boo Thang” rises five places to #16.

Up eleven spots, “Better Place” takes #17 with 5,288 spins (+3,037).

A spin count of 4,326 (+369) concurrently lifts “NEED A FAVOR” two levels to #20.

