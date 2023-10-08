Lainey Wilson’s “Watermelon Moonshine” Officially Reaches #1 At Country Radio

Already a #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay listing, Lainey Wilson’s “Watermelon Moonshine” this week ascends to #1 on the Mediabase country radio singles chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Watermelon Moonshine” seizes the #1 position from Parmalee’s “Girl In Mine.” In addition to ruling for chart points, the Lainey Wilson hit ranks as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song for the October 1-7 tracking period.

The single received ~9,033 spins (+1,156) and ~38.26 million audience impressions.

Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” rises a spot to #2, while Morgan Wallen’s “Thinkin’ Bout Me” climbs two places to #3. Russell Dickerson’s “God Gave Me A Girl” improves two levels to #4, and Dustin Lynch’s “Stars Like Confetti” ascends two spots to #5.