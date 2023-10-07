in Music News

Jung Kook & Jack Harlow’s “3D” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

“3D” was the biggest song on YouTube this past week.

Jack Harlow and Jung Kook in 3D | BIGHIT MUSIC

Jung Kook’s “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” enjoyed a strong opening week on YouTube, with the official video earning #1 on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.

The official “3D” video garnered a world-best 29.8 million views during the September 29-October 5 tracking period. The impressive count nearly doubles that attained by the week’s #2 video (Arijit Singh & Shilpi Rao’s “Chaleya” with 16.4 million).

With views from other eligible uploads included, “3D” amassed 54.1 million total YouTube plays during its inaugural tracking period. That count yields a #1 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

3djack harlowjung kook

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs From Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Claim Top 19 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 23 On Apple Music