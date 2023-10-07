Jung Kook & Jack Harlow’s “3D” Debuts At #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

Jung Kook’s “3D (featuring Jack Harlow)” enjoyed a strong opening week on YouTube, with the official video earning #1 on the platform’s Global Music Videos Chart.
The official “3D” video garnered a world-best 29.8 million views during the September 29-October 5 tracking period. The impressive count nearly doubles that attained by the week’s #2 video (Arijit Singh & Shilpi Rao’s “Chaleya” with 16.4 million).
With views from other eligible uploads included, “3D” amassed 54.1 million total YouTube plays during its inaugural tracking period. That count yields a #1 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.
