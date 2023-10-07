Songs From Drake’s “For All The Dogs” Claim Top 19 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Top 23 On Apple Music

In the epitome of a predictable development, Drake’s “For All The Dogs” enjoyed a massive opening day of streaming activity.

Songs from the album, in fact, claim the Top 19 positions on the US Spotify Streaming Chart for Friday, October 6.

“First Person Shooter (featuring J. Cole)” leads the way at #1 with 4.46 million, while “Virginia Beach” (#2, 4.20 million) and “IDGAF (featuring Year)” (#3, 4.06 million) directly follow. “Calling For You (featuring 21 Savage)” (#4, 3.83 million) and “Fear Of Heights” (#5, 3.38 million) also earn Top 5 positions.

Other tracks from the album occupy spots #6-19, with Doja Cat’s #20 “Paint The Town Red” ranking as the top non-Drake song on the list. The remaining four tracks from “For All The Dogs” then appear at #21, #23, #24, and #26.

— Though not quite as dominant, the album also fared immensely well on the Global Spotify chart. Songs from the album occupy the Top 4 positions, and seven of the chart’s Top 10 spots. Nothing from the album appears below #51.

— On the other hand, the album enjoyed an even more dominant opening day on Apple Music. The album’s 23 tracks form the entire Top 23 on both the US and Global Apple Music listings; an additional version of single “Slime You Out (featuring SZA)” appears at #26 on both charts.