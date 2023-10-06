in TV News

Kelly Clarkson Set To Chat, Perform On October 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Kelly Clarkson will appear on next Friday’s “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1114 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Kelly Clarkson during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on September 8, 2019 -- (Photo by: Jaimie Baird/NBC)

Talk show host and music star Kelly Clarkson has booked her next visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to new listings from NBC, Clarkson will appear on the Friday, October 13 edition of “Fallon.” As of press time she is set to appear as both an interview and musical guest.

Clarkson is the only guest presently listed for the episode, although it is possible a new interviewee will be confirmed in the coming days. A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Friday, October 6: Guests include J.J. Watt, Eric McCormack and musical guest Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane. Show #1848

Monday, October 9: Guests include Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells, Nate Bargatze and comedian Ian Lara. Show #1849

Tuesday, October 10: Guests include Pete Davidson, Troye Sivan and musical guest Rod Wave. Show #1850

Wednesday, October 11: Guests include musical guest Bailey Zimmerman. Show #1851

Thursday, October 12: Guests include musical guest Raye. Show #1852

Friday, October 13: Guests include Kelly Clarkson and musical guest Kelly Clarkson. Show #1853

