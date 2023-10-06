Kelly Clarkson Set To Chat, Perform On October 13 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Talk show host and music star Kelly Clarkson has booked her next visit to “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
According to new listings from NBC, Clarkson will appear on the Friday, October 13 edition of “Fallon.” As of press time she is set to appear as both an interview and musical guest.
Clarkson is the only guest presently listed for the episode, although it is possible a new interviewee will be confirmed in the coming days. A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:
Friday, October 6: Guests include J.J. Watt, Eric McCormack and musical guest Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane. Show #1848
Monday, October 9: Guests include Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells, Nate Bargatze and comedian Ian Lara. Show #1849
Tuesday, October 10: Guests include Pete Davidson, Troye Sivan and musical guest Rod Wave. Show #1850
Wednesday, October 11: Guests include musical guest Bailey Zimmerman. Show #1851
Thursday, October 12: Guests include musical guest Raye. Show #1852
Friday, October 13: Guests include Kelly Clarkson and musical guest Kelly Clarkson. Show #1853
