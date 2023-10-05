in TV News

Katie Nolan, Christopher Meloni, Sherri Shepherd Play “Celebrity Jeopardy” on October 11

The quarterfinal rounds will continue in October.

CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! - ÒQuarterfinal #3: Christopher Meloni, Sherri Shepherd and Katie NolanÓ - Stars Christopher Meloni (ÒLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitÓ), Sherri Shepherd (ÒSherriÓ) and commentator Katie Nolan test their wits as they compete for their chance at the title of ÒCelebrity Jeopardy!Ó Champion. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless) KATIE NOLAN

The new season of “Celebrity Jeopardy” recently got underway, and ABC has provided a first-look at an upcoming Quarterfinal matchup.

Set to air on October 11, the broadcast will feature Katie Nolan, Christopher Meloni, and Sherri Shepherd vying for a spot in the Semifinals.

The episode will be the third quarterfinal broadcast of the season, following last week’s Mark Duplass, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Emily Hampshire contest (won by Ambudkar) and last night’s Brian Baumgartner, Lisa Ann Walter, and Timothy Simons matchup (won by Walter).

Ahead of the October 11 airing, ABC shared first-look photos at the upcoming Nolan vs. Meloni vs. Shepherd matchup:

CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! – ÒQuarterfinal #3: Christopher Meloni, Sherri Shepherd and Katie NolanÓ – Stars Christopher Meloni (ÒLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitÓ), Sherri Shepherd (ÒSherriÓ) and commentator Katie Nolan test their wits as they compete for their chance at the title of ÒCelebrity Jeopardy!Ó Champion. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
KATIE NOLAN
CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! – ÒQuarterfinal #3: Christopher Meloni, Sherri Shepherd and Katie NolanÓ – Stars Christopher Meloni (ÒLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitÓ), Sherri Shepherd (ÒSherriÓ) and commentator Katie Nolan test their wits as they compete for their chance at the title of ÒCelebrity Jeopardy!Ó Champion. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
KATIE NOLAN
CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! – ÒQuarterfinal #3: Christopher Meloni, Sherri Shepherd and Katie NolanÓ – Stars Christopher Meloni (ÒLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitÓ), Sherri Shepherd (ÒSherriÓ) and commentator Katie Nolan test their wits as they compete for their chance at the title of ÒCelebrity Jeopardy!Ó Champion. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
CHRISTOPHER MELONI
CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! – ÒQuarterfinal #3: Christopher Meloni, Sherri Shepherd and Katie NolanÓ – Stars Christopher Meloni (ÒLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitÓ), Sherri Shepherd (ÒSherriÓ) and commentator Katie Nolan test their wits as they compete for their chance at the title of ÒCelebrity Jeopardy!Ó Champion. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
CHRISTOPHER MELONI
CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! – ÒQuarterfinal #3: Christopher Meloni, Sherri Shepherd and Katie NolanÓ – Stars Christopher Meloni (ÒLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitÓ), Sherri Shepherd (ÒSherriÓ) and commentator Katie Nolan test their wits as they compete for their chance at the title of ÒCelebrity Jeopardy!Ó Champion. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
SHERRI SHEPHERD
CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! – ÒQuarterfinal #3: Christopher Meloni, Sherri Shepherd and Katie NolanÓ – Stars Christopher Meloni (ÒLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitÓ), Sherri Shepherd (ÒSherriÓ) and commentator Katie Nolan test their wits as they compete for their chance at the title of ÒCelebrity Jeopardy!Ó Champion. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
SHERRI SHEPHERD
CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! – ÒQuarterfinal #3: Christopher Meloni, Sherri Shepherd and Katie NolanÓ – Stars Christopher Meloni (ÒLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitÓ), Sherri Shepherd (ÒSherriÓ) and commentator Katie Nolan test their wits as they compete for their chance at the title of ÒCelebrity Jeopardy!Ó Champion. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
CHRISTOPHER MELONI, SHERRI SHEPHERD, KATIE NOLAN
CELEBRITY JEOPARDY! – ÒQuarterfinal #3: Christopher Meloni, Sherri Shepherd and Katie NolanÓ – Stars Christopher Meloni (ÒLaw & Order: Special Victims UnitÓ), Sherri Shepherd (ÒSherriÓ) and commentator Katie Nolan test their wits as they compete for their chance at the title of ÒCelebrity Jeopardy!Ó Champion. WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Eric McCandless)
CHRISTOPHER MELONI, KEN JENNINGS, SHERRI SHEPHERD, KATIE NOLAN

abccelebrity jeopardychristopher meloniKatie Nolansherri shepherd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Paulina Breanne, Lydia Guajardo, Elle LeBlanc, More Walked Runway During Pellone Collection’s Memorable NYFW Debut

RAYE Confirmed For Performance On October 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”