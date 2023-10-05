Katie Nolan, Christopher Meloni, Sherri Shepherd Play “Celebrity Jeopardy” on October 11

The new season of “Celebrity Jeopardy” recently got underway, and ABC has provided a first-look at an upcoming Quarterfinal matchup.

Set to air on October 11, the broadcast will feature Katie Nolan, Christopher Meloni, and Sherri Shepherd vying for a spot in the Semifinals.

The episode will be the third quarterfinal broadcast of the season, following last week’s Mark Duplass, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Emily Hampshire contest (won by Ambudkar) and last night’s Brian Baumgartner, Lisa Ann Walter, and Timothy Simons matchup (won by Walter).

Ahead of the October 11 airing, ABC shared first-look photos at the upcoming Nolan vs. Meloni vs. Shepherd matchup: