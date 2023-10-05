in TV News

RAYE Confirmed For Performance On October 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The artist will take the stage on Thursday’s “Fallon.”

RAYE by Callum Walker Hutchinson, press photo courtesy of The Orchard

NBC has not yet announced the complete lineup for the Thursday, October 12 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The network has, however, confirmed a musical guest for the broadcast. Per an official press alert, RAYE will perform on that night’s edition of “Fallon.”

The artist joins Maluma (October 5), Killer Mike, Robert Glasper & Eryn Allen Kane (October 6), Rod Wave (October 10), and Bailey Zimmerman (October 11) on the list of upcoming “Tonight Show” performers. A complete look at upcoming lineups follows:

Thursday, October 5: Guests include Maluma, Hayley Williams and musical guest Maluma. Show #1847

Friday, October 6: Guests include J.J. Watt, Eric McCormack and musical guest Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane. Show #1848

Monday, October 9: Guests include Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells and comedian Ian Lara. Show #1849

Tuesday, October 10: Guests include Pete Davidson, Troye Sivan and musical guest Rod Wave. Show #1850

Wednesday, October 11: Guests include musical guest Bailey Zimmerman. Show #1851

Thursday, October 12: Guests include musical guest Raye. Show #1852

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

