RAYE Confirmed For Performance On October 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC has not yet announced the complete lineup for the Thursday, October 12 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
The network has, however, confirmed a musical guest for the broadcast. Per an official press alert, RAYE will perform on that night’s edition of “Fallon.”
The artist joins Maluma (October 5), Killer Mike, Robert Glasper & Eryn Allen Kane (October 6), Rod Wave (October 10), and Bailey Zimmerman (October 11) on the list of upcoming “Tonight Show” performers. A complete look at upcoming lineups follows:
Thursday, October 5: Guests include Maluma, Hayley Williams and musical guest Maluma. Show #1847
Friday, October 6: Guests include J.J. Watt, Eric McCormack and musical guest Killer Mike ft. Robert Glasper and Eryn Allen Kane. Show #1848
Monday, October 9: Guests include Josh Gad & Andrew Rannells and comedian Ian Lara. Show #1849
Tuesday, October 10: Guests include Pete Davidson, Troye Sivan and musical guest Rod Wave. Show #1850
Wednesday, October 11: Guests include musical guest Bailey Zimmerman. Show #1851
Thursday, October 12: Guests include musical guest Raye. Show #1852
