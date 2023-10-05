Paulina Breanne, Lydia Guajardo, Elle LeBlanc, More Walked Runway During Pellone Collection’s Memorable NYFW Debut

The Pellone Collection’s runway showcase was one of many events to take place during New York Fashion Week in September. Due to the quality of the designs and overall caliber of the event, it is one of a few that is still resonating.

Marking the NYFW debut for the Melissa Pellone line, the show was one of elegance as numerous established and up-and-coming models displayed the designer’s striking pieces.

Featuring blacks, jewel tones, and floral patterns, the varied yet wholly cohesive set of looks was undeniably alluring – and the perfect foundation for a statement-making NYFW celebration.

Runway models included Paulina Breanne, Lydia Guajardo, Elle LeBlanc,Nalani Coleman, Alyssa Bacon, Abigail Marie Green, and the previously profiled Sophia Jurina. The event took place at The Angel Orensanz Foundation as part of NYFW Powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

Photos highlighting the event follow, courtesy of Savory PR.