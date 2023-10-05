in Runway

Paulina Breanne, Lydia Guajardo, Elle LeBlanc, More Walked Runway During Pellone Collection’s Memorable NYFW Debut

Pellone Collection’s first New York Fashion Week show was a resonant one.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: [Paulina Breanne] walks the runway wearing Pellone Collection during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

The Pellone Collection’s runway showcase was one of many events to take place during New York Fashion Week in September. Due to the quality of the designs and overall caliber of the event, it is one of a few that is still resonating.

Marking the NYFW debut for the Melissa Pellone line, the show was one of elegance as numerous established and up-and-coming models displayed the designer’s striking pieces.

Featuring blacks, jewel tones, and floral patterns, the varied yet wholly cohesive set of looks was undeniably alluring – and the perfect foundation for a statement-making NYFW celebration.

Runway models included Paulina Breanne, Lydia Guajardo, Elle LeBlanc,Nalani Coleman, Alyssa Bacon, Abigail Marie Green, and the previously profiled Sophia Jurina. The event took place at The Angel Orensanz Foundation as part of NYFW Powered by Art Hearts Fashion.

Photos highlighting the event follow, courtesy of Savory PR.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: [Paulina Breanne] walks the runway wearing Pellone Collection during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model [Lydia Guajardo] walks the runway wearing Pellone Collection during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model [Elle LeBlanc] walks the runway wearing Pellone Collection during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model [Nalani Coleman] walks the runway wearing Pellone Collection during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model [Alyssa Bacon] walks the runway wearing Pellone Collection during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: A model [Abigail Marie Green] walks the runway wearing Pellone Collection during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: Designer Melissa Pellone Closes the runway for Pellone Collection during New York Fashion Week Powered by Art Hearts Fashion at The Angel Orensanz Foundation on September 08, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Arun Nevader/Getty Images for Art Hearts Fashion)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

