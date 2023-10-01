Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” ascends to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase urban radio chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, “Good Good” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,142 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 431.
SZA’s “Snooze,” which received ~5,837 spins during the September 24-30 tracking period, holds at #2.
Gunna’s “fukumean” drops from #1 to #3, as Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” climbs one level to #4. Down one place, Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” ranks as the week’s #5 song.
