in Music News

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” Officially Earns #1 On Urban Radio Chart

“Good Good” rises to the top spot at urban.

21 Savage, Usher and Summer Walker in Good Good | Video screenshot | Gamma/mega

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” ascends to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Good Good” earns #1 on the strength of its ~6,142 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 431.

SZA’s “Snooze,” which received ~5,837 spins during the September 24-30 tracking period, holds at #2.

Gunna’s “fukumean” drops from #1 to #3, as Young Nudy’s “Peaches & Eggplants” climbs one level to #4. Down one place, Lil Durk’s “All My Life (featuring J. Cole)” ranks as the week’s #5 song.

21 savagegood goodgunnaj. colelil durksummer walkerszausheryoung nudy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Shakira & Fuerza Regida’s “El Jefe” Rockets To #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Officially Secures #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart