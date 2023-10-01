Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” Officially Secures #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Doja Cat’s hit single “Paint The Town Red” secures its status as rhythmic radio’s #1 song.
Played ~6,565 times during the September 24-30 tracking period, “Paint The Town Red” rises one place to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart. This week’s spin count bests last week’s mark by 489.
Down one place, Gunna’s “fukumean” settles for #2.
A three-place rise brings Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good” to #3, while Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie” descends one level to #4.
Up three places, SZA’s “Snooze” earns #5 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart.
