Shakira & Fuerza Regida’s “El Jefe” Rockets To #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

After debuting at #11 following its abbreviated first week in the market, Shakira & Fuerza Regida’s “El Jefe” soars to #1 on this week’s edition of the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
“El Jefe” received a world-best 25.4 million views during the September 22-28 tracking period.
With views from other eligible uploads included, “El Jefe” garnered 31.8 million total YouTube plays during the tracking week. The count thrusts the song to #3 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, besting last week’s #34 debut position.
Adding to her iconic discography, “El Jefe” helps Shakira rise to #11 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists chart.
