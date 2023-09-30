in Music News, New Music

Shakira & Fuerza Regida’s “El Jefe” Rockets To #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

“El Jefe” was the world’s most-watched music video.

Shakira - El Jefe video screenshot | Sony Music Latin

After debuting at #11 following its abbreviated first week in the market, Shakira & Fuerza Regida’s “El Jefe” soars to #1 on this week’s edition of the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“El Jefe” received a world-best 25.4 million views during the September 22-28 tracking period.

With views from other eligible uploads included, “El Jefe” garnered 31.8 million total YouTube plays during the tracking week. The count thrusts the song to #3 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, besting last week’s #34 debut position.

Adding to her iconic discography, “El Jefe” helps Shakira rise to #11 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists chart.

