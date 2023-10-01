in Music News

Illenium, Said The Sky & Vera Blue’s “Other Side” Officially Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“Other Side” rises two places to #1 on this week’s chart.

As he celebrates his wedding to longtime partner Lara McWhorter, Illenium also enjoys a big career achievement. “Other Side,” the artist’s collaboration with Said The Sky and Vera Blue, rises two places to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

“Other Side” received ~553 spins during the September 24-30 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 107 spins.

Aluna, Kareen Lomax & Tchami’s “Running Blind” stays at #2 on this week’s dance chart, while Meduza’s “Phone (featuring Sam Tompkins & Em Beihold)” rises one place to #3.

Up two spots, Troye Sivan’s “Rush” earns #4. Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry & Ella Henderson’s “0800 Heaven” concurrently stays at #5.

