Tomorrow x Together Makes MTV VMAs Red Carpet Statement Ahead of Tonight’s Performance

The list of 2023 MTV Video Music Awards performers is a very compelling one — and Tomorrow x Together undoubtedly contributes to that appeal.

The superstar group, which scored a #1 Billboard 200 hit earlier this year, will perform as part of Tuesday’s ceremony at the Prudential Center.

And if the mere idea of the TXT performance did not bring anticipation high enough, the group members amplified interest with a strong presence on the show’s official red carpet.

MTV, which will be broadcasting this year’s show starting at 8PM ET, shared red carpet photos: