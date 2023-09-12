Tomorrow x Together Makes MTV VMAs Red Carpet Statement Ahead of Tonight’s Performance

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Yeonjun, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, Kang Taehyun and Soobin of TOMORROW X TOGETHER attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)
The list of 2023 MTV Video Music Awards performers is a very compelling one — and Tomorrow x Together undoubtedly contributes to that appeal.
The superstar group, which scored a #1 Billboard 200 hit earlier this year, will perform as part of Tuesday’s ceremony at the Prudential Center.
And if the mere idea of the TXT performance did not bring anticipation high enough, the group members amplified interest with a strong presence on the show’s official red carpet.
MTV, which will be broadcasting this year’s show starting at 8PM ET, shared red carpet photos:
