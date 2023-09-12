in Music News

Tomorrow x Together Makes MTV VMAs Red Carpet Statement Ahead of Tonight’s Performance

TXT will be performing at the Video Music Awards.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Yeonjun, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, Kang Taehyun and Soobin of TOMORROW X TOGETHER attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

The list of 2023 MTV Video Music Awards performers is a very compelling one — and Tomorrow x Together undoubtedly contributes to that appeal.

The superstar group, which scored a #1 Billboard 200 hit earlier this year, will perform as part of Tuesday’s ceremony at the Prudential Center.

And if the mere idea of the TXT performance did not bring anticipation high enough, the group members amplified interest with a strong presence on the show’s official red carpet.

MTV, which will be broadcasting this year’s show starting at 8PM ET, shared red carpet photos:

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Yeonjun, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, Kang Taehyun and Soobin of TOMORROW X TOGETHER attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Yeonjun, Huening Kai, Beomgyu, Kang Taehyun and Soobin of TOMORROW X TOGETHER attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV)

mtv vmastomorrow x togethertxt

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Kaliii Shines On MTV VMAs Red Carpet With Killer Look; Will Perform On EP Stage

Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini Look Great On Red Carpet, Share Kiss Ahead Of MTV Video Music Awards