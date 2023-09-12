Chase Stokes, Kelsea Ballerini Look Great On Red Carpet, Share Kiss Ahead Of MTV Video Music Awards

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV)
Country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini will be taking the stage during Tuesday’s MTV Video Music Awards. Prior to her big performance, the artist walked the red carpet.
She did not do so alone.
The actress was accompanied by boyfriend Chase Stokes, the popular actor best known for his starring role on “Outer Banks.” Both members of the celebrity couple looked great, whether posing on their own — or coming together for a pre-show kiss!
The main ceremony for this year’s VMAs will begin airing at 8PM ET. MTV, which is handling the broadcast, shared red carpet photos.
