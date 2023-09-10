in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right” Earns Top 20 Spot At Pop Radio, Timbaland, Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake Top 25

“bad idea right?” and “keep going up” rise on this week’s pop radio chart.

Olivia Rodrigo - bad idea right video screen | Geffen/Interscope

Olivia Rodrigo’s “bad idea right?” reaches a new checkpoint on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, securing a Top 20 position on the listing.

The “GUTS” single, which rises two places to #19, received 5,112 spins during the September 3-9 tracking period. The figure reflects a week-over-week gain of 832.

— As “bad idea right?” moves into the Top 20, Timbaland, Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake’s “Keep Going Up” makes the Top 25.

The reunion between the “Give It To Me” collaborators rises nine places to #25 on this week’s chart. The song posted a tracking period play count of 2,800, marking a week-over-week gain of 1,324.

