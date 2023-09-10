Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young,” Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” Officially Make Top 15 At Pop Radio

Consistent with Headline Planet’s mid-week projections, Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” and Selena Gomez’s “Single Soon” officially secure Top 15 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
“Used To Be Young” rises three places to #14, while “Single Soon” makes a three-place gain to #15.
The Miley Cyrus single received 6,537 spins during the September 3-9 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,074.
“Single Soon” meanwhile garnered a spin count of 6,228, besting the previous tracking week’s mark by a total of 907 spins.
