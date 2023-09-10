in Music News

Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang,” Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good,” Tyla Yaweh’s “SUMMER VIBES” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

The three songs debut on this week’s chart.

Lil Boo Thang video screenshot | Arista/SME

Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang,” Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good,” and Tyla Yaweh’s “SUMMER VIBES” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.

Below last week’s listing at #43, “Lil Boo Thang” makes this week’s Top 40 at #34. The single received 1,178 spins during the September 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 701.

Up three places, “Good Good” enters the Top 40 at #38. The collaboration received 856 spins (+169).

Credited with 667 plays (+180), “SUMMER VIBES” rises two places to make its Mediabase pop chart debut at #40.

21 savagegood goodlil boo thangPaul russellsummer vibessummer walkertyla yawehusher

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right” Earns Top 20 Spot At Pop Radio, Timbaland, Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake Top 25