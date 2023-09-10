Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang,” Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good,” Tyla Yaweh’s “SUMMER VIBES” Make Top 40 At Pop Radio

Paul Russell’s “Lil Boo Thang,” Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage’s “Good Good,” and Tyla Yaweh’s “SUMMER VIBES” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart.
Below last week’s listing at #43, “Lil Boo Thang” makes this week’s Top 40 at #34. The single received 1,178 spins during the September 3-9 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 701.
Up three places, “Good Good” enters the Top 40 at #38. The collaboration received 856 spins (+169).
Credited with 667 plays (+180), “SUMMER VIBES” rises two places to make its Mediabase pop chart debut at #40.
