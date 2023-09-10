Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Joins Top 5 At Pop Radio, Doechii’s “What It Is” Top 10

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” continues its impressive run at pop radio, climbing into the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase chart for the format. Doechii’s “What It Is” makes a noteworthy gain of its own, moving into the Top 10.
“Barbie World,” which received ~12,671 spins during the tracking period, rises one spot to a new high of #5. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,556.
Up one place, “What It Is” secures #10 on this week’s chart. The Doechii hit posted a tracking period play count of ~8,607, besting last week’s mark by a strong 1,143.
