Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Joins Top 5 At Pop Radio, Doechii’s “What It Is” Top 10

“Barbie World” continues its rise on the pop radio chart.

Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj - Barbie World cover, shot by Alex "Grizz" Loucas, courtesy of Atlantic Records

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” continues its impressive run at pop radio, climbing into the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase chart for the format. Doechii’s “What It Is” makes a noteworthy gain of its own, moving into the Top 10.

“Barbie World,” which received ~12,671 spins during the tracking period, rises one spot to a new high of #5. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a mammoth 1,556.

Up one place, “What It Is” secures #10 on this week’s chart. The Doechii hit posted a tracking period play count of ~8,607, besting last week’s mark by a strong 1,143.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

