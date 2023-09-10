in Music News

Chris Brown’s “Summer Too Hot” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

“Summer Too Hot” earns #1 on the rhythmic listing.

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot video screenshot | RCA

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Chris Brown’s “Summer Too Hot” rises one place to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The Chris Brown single received ~5,358 spins during the September 3-9 tracking period, marking a gain of 185 from last week’s mark.

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World,” last week’s #1 song, drops to #2 this week. Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World (featuring 21 Savage)” holds at the #3 position, while Gunna’s “fukumean” rises two places to #4.

Up two places, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” claims the #5 ranking.

21 savageaquaburna boyChris Browndoja catgunnaice spicenicki minajsummer too hot

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Noah Kahan’s “Dial Drunk” Reaches #1 On Alternative Radio Chart

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World” Joins Top 5 At Pop Radio, Doechii’s “What It Is” Top 10