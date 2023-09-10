Chris Brown’s “Summer Too Hot” Officially Earns #1 On Rhythmic Radio Chart

Making good on Headline Planet’s projection, Chris Brown’s “Summer Too Hot” rises one place to #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

The Chris Brown single received ~5,358 spins during the September 3-9 tracking period, marking a gain of 185 from last week’s mark.

Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua’s “Barbie World,” last week’s #1 song, drops to #2 this week. Burna Boy’s “Sittin’ On Top Of The World (featuring 21 Savage)” holds at the #3 position, while Gunna’s “fukumean” rises two places to #4.

Up two places, Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” claims the #5 ranking.