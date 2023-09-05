in Music News

Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” Debuts In Top 10 On Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Miley Cyrus scores her 12th career Top 10.

Miley Cyrus - Used To Be Young video screenshot | Columbia

Following a strong opening week performance, Miley Cyrus’ “Used To Be Young” lands a prominent position on the Billboard Hot 100.

The new single achieves #8 on this week’s edition of the all-genre chart, which ranks songs based on combined activity from streams, sales, and radio airplay.

“Used To Be Young” fared well in all categories, notably earning #2 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales chart, #9 on its Streaming Songs listing, and #20 on its Radio Songs breakdown.

Although it is the lowest from a hierarchical standpoint, the #20 Radio Songs debut is arguably the most impressive since new songs generally do not receive mammoth airplay in their release weeks.

The record marks Cyrus’ twelfth career Top 10 hit on the Hot 100.

Miley Cyrusused to be young

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

