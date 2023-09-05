Timbaland, Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake’s “Keep Going Up” Earns Most Added At Pop, Rhythmic & Hot AC Radio

Suffice it to say, radio programmers were very much looking forward to a new collaboration from Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, and Justin Timberlake.

The artists’ new release “Keep Going Up,” tops this week’s Mediabase add boards at the pop, rhythmic, and hot adult contemporary radio formats.

“Keep Going Up” received adds from 125 Mediabase-monitored pop stations, while netting an add count of 28 at rhythmic and 43 at Hot AC.

The song re-teams the trio that enjoyed chart success with 2007’s “Give It To Me.”

Top 5 on this week’s pop add board:

1) Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, and Justin Timberlake – Keep Going Up (125 adds)

2t) Nicki Minaj – Last Time I Saw You (35 adds)

2t) Paul Russell – Lil Boo Thang (35 adds)

4) Olivia Rodrigo – bad idea right? (18 adds)

5) Tyla Yaweh – SUMMER VIBES (14 adds)

Top 5 on this week’s rhythmic add board:

1) Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, and Justin Timberlake – Keep Going Up (28 adds)

2) Bobbi Storm – We Can’t Forget Him (26 adds)

3) Gucci Mane & J. Cole – There I Go (21 adds)

4) Travis Scott – I KNOW? (15 adds)

5) Iggy Azalea – Money Come (13 adds)

Top 5 on this week’s hot adult contemporary add board:

1) Timbaland, Nelly Furtado, and Justin Timberlake – Keep Going Up (43 adds)

2) Selena Gomez – Single Soon (14 adds)

3) MAX ft. JVKE & Bazzi – STRINGS (11 adds)

4) Miley Cyrus – Used To Be Young

5t) Jelly Roll – NEED A FAVOR

5t) Paul Russell – Lil Boo Thang